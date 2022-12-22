Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Former Winner Manju Pavagada Enters The House As Special Guest, Turns Task Master Of Task

For the unversed, the duo had been co-contestants during Bigg Boss Kannada 8 and they even made it to the finale as the top three contestants. While Manju emerged as the winner, Divya ended up bagging the second-runner-up title. Pavagada was sent in by Bigg Boss to be a 'task master' for the 'snake and ladder' task. As a result, the comedian made the contestants perform in the task by rolling the dice on the huge snake and ladder board.

The housemates jostled around the task area while Manju gave simple activities to the contestants. The comedian kept the entertainment quotient in high spirits and asked Rupesh Rajanna to sing a song for him. Pavagada was mighty impressed with the contestant’s performance on the popular evergreen Kannada song 'Jothe Jotheyalli.’ Manju was seen praising him as Rajanna even imitated late actor Shankar Nag's dialogues.

This gave way for Roopesh Shetty's turn, who decided to unleash his talent in front of Manju by performing the famous 'Tiger dance', which is popular in the south Canara region. It must be noted that Manju even kept telling jokes to cheer the contestants the whole time. The task went on till late in the night and Deepika Das was the last contestant to finish the 'snake and ladder' game.