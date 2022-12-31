Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Kiccha Sudeep To Announce The Winner Tonight

The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 kickstarted on a high note yesterday. From host Kiccha Sudeep's dashing entry to special performances and reunion of the evicted contestants, the first part of the ceremony had it all. Sudeep also shared the news about senior contestant Divya Uruduga becoming the first finalist to get evicted from the finale episode.
With her exit, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Deepika Das, and Rakesh Adiga have made it as the top 4 finalists and one of them will be lifting the winner’s trophy in tonight’s finale episode.
Here Are The Live Updates From The Grand Finale Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9:
Dec 31, 2022 10:36 PM
Rajanna's Reward
Rupesh received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs from the sponsors of the show. Rajanna thanked the channel and makers for the great opportunity and said, “I never imagined that I would survive for 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house.”
Dec 31, 2022 9:50 PM
Rupesh Rajanna Gets Eliminated
Rajanna ends up becoming the fourth runner-up of the show. Sudeep revealed that Rajanna was the second contestant to get eliminated from the finale. Rajanna joined Sudeep on stage and viewed his journey video.
Dec 31, 2022 9:19 PM
Eviction Time
After Neha Gowda gave a scintillating performance, contestants geared up for the second eviction of the grand finale.
Dec 31, 2022 8:48 PM
Prashanth Sambargi Takes To The Stage
Ahead of the eviction segment, Prashanth Sambargi gives a fun performance on the BB stage. This was followed by evicted contestant Vinod Gobargala reading out the highlights of the season in a comic manner, as a news reporter
Sudeep also initiated a memory test and asked the finalists if they remember their phone passwords and lock patterns. He then played a video of all the contestants and their emotional moments in the house.