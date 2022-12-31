Home » Kannada » News Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Kiccha Sudeep To Announce The Winner Tonight Advertisement The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 kickstarted on a high note yesterday. From host Kiccha Sudeep's dashing entry to special performances and reunion of the evicted contestants, the first part of the ceremony had it all. Sudeep also shared the news about senior contestant Divya Uruduga becoming the first finalist to get evicted from the finale episode. With her exit, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Deepika Das, and Rakesh Adiga have made it as the top 4 finalists and one of them will be lifting the winner’s trophy in tonight’s finale episode. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale Part 1 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Exits The Show As The 4th Runner Up Not Rakesh Adiga But THIS Contestant Is The Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Deets Inside Here Are The Live Updates From The Grand Finale Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rajanna's Reward Rupesh received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs from the sponsors of the show. Rajanna thanked the channel and makers for the great opportunity and said, “I never imagined that I would survive for 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house.” Rupesh Rajanna Gets Eliminated Rajanna ends up becoming the fourth runner-up of the show. Sudeep revealed that Rajanna was the second contestant to get eliminated from the finale. Rajanna joined Sudeep on stage and viewed his journey video. Eviction Time After Neha Gowda gave a scintillating performance, contestants geared up for the second eviction of the grand finale. Prashanth Sambargi Takes To The Stage Ahead of the eviction segment, Prashanth Sambargi gives a fun performance on the BB stage. This was followed by evicted contestant Vinod Gobargala reading out the highlights of the season in a comic manner, as a news reporter An Emotional Video Is Played Sudeep also initiated a memory test and asked the finalists if they remember their phone passwords and lock patterns. He then played a video of all the contestants and their emotional moments in the house. Sudeep Converses With The Top 4 Finalists The host asked the finalist to repeat a tongue twister which was earlier included in a task. He also asked them what they are bored of eating in the house. Sudeep even showed a few fun pictures and asked them to give captions. Sudeep Announces Additional Prize Money Reward Sudeep reveals an addition of Rs 10 lakhs to the original prize money of Rs 50 lakh. This was followed by evicted contestant Amulya Gowda grooving to a peppy dance number of stage.

Sudeep Meets And Interacts With Finalists

Sanjana Anand performs on the stage. Sudeep meets the housemates and asks them about how they kill the time, and if they prefer day or night in the house. Rajanna reveals he has worn a suit for the first time in his life for the finale.

Finalists Get Ready For The Ceremony

The next morning, the finalists wake up to Kotigobba’s song. Rajanna is seen showing his belongings to the BB camera. Rakesh and Rajanna discuss who will win the show.

Contestants Discuss Their Memories In The House

Deepika opens up about making memories of a lifetime. Rakesh is seen telling Roopesh that he sees them as the top 2 finalists on the stage. Roopesh then thanks Bigg Boss for the ultimate experience

Sudeep Welcomes Everyone To The Finale

Sudeep welcomes back the audience for the second part of Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s finale. He then shows us how the four finalists spent their last night in the house.