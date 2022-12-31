The first episode of the two-part finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has jam-packed with entertainment. The ceremony, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, was filled with a lot of glitz and glamour thanks to performances by former housemates and noted celebrities such as Pruthvi Ambar, Shilpa Shetty (Mangaluru-based actress), and Shubha Poonja.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale Part 1 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Exits The Show As The 4th Runner Up
It must be noted that all the 13 eliminated contestants of season 9 were also present in the studio to add life to the celebrations. And as far as the eliminations go, Sudeep announced that Divya Uruduga was the first one to be ousted from the finale. For the unversed, there was a lot of speculation about the popular actress becoming the first finalist to exit the house.
Divya, who entered the house as a senior contestant, was previously the second runner-up spot in season 8. Her season 9 stint was also good until her elimination call happened on Day #99 of her stay. With Uruduga’s exit, the four remaining contestants in the Bigg Boss house are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, and Rupesh Rajanna. One of them will be crowned as the winner of the season in tonight’s episode (December 31).
Meanwhile, Divya’s elimination might come as a shocker to a few, considering that she had become very popular along with Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga. The actress was also in the news for her rumored relationship with season 8’s runner-up Aravind KP. The latter even entered the house in the finale week to surprise his lady-love.
The finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will air tonight at 7.30 pm on Colors Kannada. It can also be stream on the Voot app.
