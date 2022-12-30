Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Finalist- Important Details

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale: The countdown for the biggest finale on Kannada television has started. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about the finale of BB Kannada 9. The show, which is hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, will end its glorious journey with a blockbuster grand finale.

If you are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale and want to know the important details about the final episode, you have come at the right place. From top finalists to winner's name, we will share the important details about the finale here.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS KANNADA 9 FINALE

The finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will telecast on two days, Friday (December 30) and Saturday (December 31). The makers have promised to entertain the viewers ahead of New Year 2023 and give them a strong dose of entertainment in the form of a blockbuster finale.

Viewers can watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season nine on Colors Kannada on these two days. The finale episode will start from 7:30pm on the leading GEC. Earlier, Kichcha Sudeep announced the timings and date of BB Kannada 9 finale, extending his warm wishes to the top finalists, who have reached the final stage of the game.

BIGG BOSS KANNADA 9 TOP FIVE FINALISTS

Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna and Deepika Das have emerged as the top finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. One of them will lift the winner's trophy and claim the cash prize.

BIGG BOSS KANNADA 9 WINNER PRIZE MONEY

Guess what? The winner of BB Kannada 9 will earn a massive sum of money as the makers have kept Rs 50 lakh as the prize money. While the winner will get Rs 5 million, the runner-up will also receive a good amount. It is being said that the first runner-up will take home a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

BIGG BOSS KANNADA 9 WINNER NAME

The top finalists have left no stone unturned to claim the winner's prize. However, there will be a surprise eviction in tonight's episode following which we will get our top three finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

As per the latest buzz, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty have strong chances of becoming the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

BIGG BOSS KANNADA 9 ONLINE STREAMING

In case you don't wish to watch the show on Colors channel, you need not worry, you can stream the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale on your mobile or desktop. All you need is a subcription for VOOT Select.

The episode will be available for viewing on the leading OTT platform.

BIGG BOSS KANNADA 9 FINALE VOTING LINES

There will be no live voting unlike the Hindi version. The voting lines have been closed earlier in the day and the makers have also shot for the special segment. It remains to be seen which contestants claims the trophy.

