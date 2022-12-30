Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale Week: Kavyashree, Anupama & Amulya Enter The House To Fulfill Rakesh Adiga's Wish

The latest episode was also an eventful one for the top 5 finalists. They were up for yet another surprise at night as Bigg Boss decided to fulfill Rakesh Adiga's wish of having a special dinner with his favorite evicted contestants Amulya Gowda, Anupama Gowda, and Kavyashree Gowda in the glasshouse.

For the unversed, Adiga shared a special bond with the trio. The former contestants entered the Bigg Boss house late at night to surprise Rakesh. BB had arranged a special dinner which was set up in the garden area for the contestants to enjoy their time. Rakesh was overjoyed to be reunited with his Bigg Boss buddies.

He spent some quality time with them whilst serving them dinner and everyone seemed to have a wonderful time. Adiga opened up about his bond with them and reminisced about every happy moment they had spent inside the glasshouse during the course of the season.

Anupama, Amulya, and Kavyashree thanked Rakesh for his special gesture of remembering them even after their eviction and for considering them for his wish. After spending more than an hour, Bigg Boss asked the trio to exit the Bigg Boss house through the main entrance. Rakesh thanked Bigg Boss for making his final few moments in the house so special and memorable.