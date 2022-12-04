Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Kavyashree Gowda Gets Eliminated After Spending 10 Weeks In The House

Bigg Boss Kannada 9, with its concept of Praveenaru and Naveenaru, has successfully managed to enthrall the audience for the past nine weeks. However, the popular reality show witnessed its latest elimination in today’s weekend episode.

Host Kichha Sudeep announced that actress Kavyashree Gowda was being ousted from the house. After Vinod Gobbargala’s elimination last week, Kavyashree’s exit has also come as a big shock for the actress’ fans. It must be noted that Gowda is an extremely popular TV actress who became a household name with her acting in the serial Mangala Gauri Maduve.

Meanwhile, the tenth week inside the Bigg Boss house was definitely a roller coaster ride for the contestants as they got an opportunity to reunite with their family members after a long time. It must be noted that Big Boss initiated 'Family week' by installing a battery meter that decided the time constraint of how long the family member could stay in the house.

The other key highlight was Prashanth Sambargi being named as the worst performer for the third time in a row. While the housemates chose Arun Sagar for the best contestant title, they voted Sambargi for the worst performer tag as he ended up violating the house rules, which resulted in a loss of time for the other members to spend with their loved ones in the aforementioned task.