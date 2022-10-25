Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Mayuri Kyatari Gets Eliminated From The House; Sanya Iyer Emerges As The New Captain

Despite host Sudeep’s absence from this weekend’s episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, one housemate's eviction took place on the show. Actress Mayuri Kyatari became the fourth contestant to get eliminated from the house. Instead of Sudeep announcing the eviction verdict, an interesting eviction segment was organized by Bigg Boss this weekend, which happened in various stages.

It must be noted that eight contestants were in the danger zone and by the end of the segment, Neha Gowda and Mayuri were in the bottom two and the latter was announced as the evicted contestant by Bigg Boss.

On the other hand, Sanya Iyer emerged as the new captain of the house. For the unversed, Sanya, Prashanth Sambargi, Arun Sagar, Anupama Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Mayuri Katari, and Vinod Gobargala had got qualified for the captaincy contender task They then participated in a memory-based game and the winner of this challenge would become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.

Sanya managed to outshine her co-contestants and emerged victorious in the task. Bigg Boss congratulated the actress and she also had the privilege of using the captain's bedroom. It must be noted that based on her performance during the previous week, Iyer was even voted the best performer of the week by her co-contestants.