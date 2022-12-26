Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Mid-Week Eviction: Divya Uruduga Or Aryavardhan To Get Eliminated Before The Finale?

As per the predictions, Divya Uruduga could be in danger. The actress has been trending on social media ever since she entered the house. However, when it comes to voting, the contestant has found herself many times in the bottom two during previous weeks. Many evicted contestants had even predicted that she will be out of the house in the coming days.

However, Divya has managed to power through for more than 90 days. But the senior contestant did go through a low phase some time ago and was even seen breaking down in front of Kiccha Sudeep. As a result, it looks like Divya may not escape this week's elimination as she has a low percentage of votes in unofficial polls.

The other contestant who could get ousted is Aryavardhan as the competition is currently very high and he may fall short in terms of votes when compared to other contestants with larger following such as Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty.

For the unversed, the makers have kept the finer details of the mid-week eviction under wraps, at the moment. The cliffhanger segment could take place on Wednesday or Thursday’s episode. Meanwhile, the grand finale with air and Friday and Saturday on the Colors Kannada channel. The show is also available to stream on Voot app,