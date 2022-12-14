Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has now completed 12 weeks and as the show is moving into its final leg, the going is getting tougher for the inmates. In one of the recent tasks under the captaincy of Rupesh Shetty, a verbal spat broke out between Deepika Das and Rupesh Rajanna due to a color complication.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rupesh Rajanna Slams Deepika Das; Actress Stuns Everyone With Her Ramp Walk
In the said task, different types of color boxes had to be arranged by the contestants to win points. However, the game had a rule that color got paired, it should not be paired again. This time, Rajanna won by giving tough competition to other contestants as he quickly assembled the color boxes. However, Deepika labeled his victory as a 'mistake’ and this angered Rajanna and he confronted the actress.
In the meantime, Deepika has also garnered a lot of attention as she walked the ramp inside the Bigg Boss house on Monday’s episode. The actress enthralled the viewers with her oomph and stunning avatar as she strutted down the runway. The photos of her ramp walk, which were also uploaded to her Instagram handle, quickly went viral on social media. Take a look!
For the unversed, Das first participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. However, she was chosen to re-enter again this year as the concept of the ongoing season is all about new vs old contestants. In spite of being an introvert, the actress has wowed one and all with her strong performance in the house. Even host Kiccha Sudeep gave his 'Kicchana Chappale’ (Kiccha’s applause) to Deepika and highlighted her optimistic outlook and for winning all the challenging games she played the week before.
Meanwhile, all the contestants barring Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, and captain Roopesh Shetty are nominated for this week’s eviction. It is speculated that Divya Uruduga could be the next one to get eliminated from the house as he seems to be the weakest link at the moment.
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Receives Kiccha Sudeep’s Applause: I Appreciate The Livelihood In You
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Is Back On The Show; All Housemates Get Nominated This Week
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: SHOCKING!!! Deepika Das Gets Eliminated From The Kiccha Sudeep Show
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika And Rakesh Get Into Huge Argument; Arun Returns After Undergoing Minor Surgery
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Captain Deepika Punishes Rupesh For Breaking Glass, Latter Condemns Her Decision In Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya And Sanya Outshine Deepika And Roopesh In The Balancing Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Mayuri Gets Offended By Neha's Comment; Deepika-Amulya’s Team Wins Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Harish Raj Opens Up About His Experience In The House
- Shine Shetty Signs His First Film After Bigg Boss Kannada 7, To Be Produced By Rishab Shetty?
- Deepika Das And Shine Shetty’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Remuneration Revealed?
- Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Update - Ravi Belagere Re-Enters The House
- Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 108 - Deepika Das Is The ‘Kendra Bindu’ Of The Day