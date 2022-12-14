Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rupesh Rajanna Slams Deepika Das; Actress Stuns Everyone With Her Ramp Walk

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has now completed 12 weeks and as the show is moving into its final leg, the going is getting tougher for the inmates. In one of the recent tasks under the captaincy of Rupesh Shetty, a verbal spat broke out between Deepika Das and Rupesh Rajanna due to a color complication.

In the said task, different types of color boxes had to be arranged by the contestants to win points. However, the game had a rule that color got paired, it should not be paired again. This time, Rajanna won by giving tough competition to other contestants as he quickly assembled the color boxes. However, Deepika labeled his victory as a 'mistake’ and this angered Rajanna and he confronted the actress.

In the meantime, Deepika has also garnered a lot of attention as she walked the ramp inside the Bigg Boss house on Monday’s episode. The actress enthralled the viewers with her oomph and stunning avatar as she strutted down the runway. The photos of her ramp walk, which were also uploaded to her Instagram handle, quickly went viral on social media. Take a look!

For the unversed, Das first participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. However, she was chosen to re-enter again this year as the concept of the ongoing season is all about new vs old contestants. In spite of being an introvert, the actress has wowed one and all with her strong performance in the house. Even host Kiccha Sudeep gave his 'Kicchana Chappale’ (Kiccha’s applause) to Deepika and highlighted her optimistic outlook and for winning all the challenging games she played the week before.

Meanwhile, all the contestants barring Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, and captain Roopesh Shetty are nominated for this week’s eviction. It is speculated that Divya Uruduga could be the next one to get eliminated from the house as he seems to be the weakest link at the moment.