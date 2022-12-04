Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Sanya Iyer Opens Up About Roopesh Shetty For The First Time: He Chose To Stay Away But...

Sanya Iyer, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 recently, has finally opened up about her relationship with Roopesh Shetty. In a recent interview with TOI, the actress said that she got to meet many good people on the show which helped to build her personality.

“I made good friends, be it with Roopesh Shetty or Jaswanth or Nandini and our whole gang in OTT. The main takeaway for me is it helped me to reach a wide range of fans who supported me and became my extended family as they stood by me during tough times,” she said.

On being quizzed about her close bond with co-contestant Roopesh, Sanya said, “It is very evident that we both are best friends. Roopesh is a pure-hearted man. I would love to meet him even after the show ends. We stayed together for three months round-the-clock which made us stay connected.”

Iyer also recalled the weekend episode when host Kichcha Sudeep reprimanded them for crossing the line. The actress said that such things do happen sometimes because one is not always conscious that they are surrounded by cameras. However, the whole episode resulted in Roopesh maintaining a distance from her.

Sanya explained this and said that Roopesh worries a lot about how people would look at him from the outside and that is why he chose to stay away. “But ultimately, it doesn’t change our relationship. He is a bit sensitive and very emotional as well. At that point of time, I decided to give him his space and eventually, we both came out of it,” she added.

It must be noted that after Sanya, Vinod Gobbargala got eliminated from the show. Meanwhile, the contestants in the house got to meet their loved ones this week.