With just two weeks ahead of the grand finale, Anupama Gowda got eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Host Kiccha Sudeep announced the name of the evicted contestant in Sunday's (December 18) episode. The senior contestant, who first appeared on the show during season five, spent 12 weeks in the Bigg Boss 9 house.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Senior Contestant Anupama Gowda Gets Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep’s Show
For the unversed, Anupama was well-liked by her co-contestants and has been at her competitive best throughout the reality show so far.
As soon as Sudeep announced her name, Anupama got emotional and bid a heartfelt adieu to the housemates. She then exited the house from the main exit and joined Sudeep on the BB stage. Gowda opened up about her 85-day journey and said that this was a better experience than her season 5 stint.
Sudeep quizzed her about getting evicted so close to the finale and played her journey video. The actress was very happy to see her journey and thanked Colors Kannada for giving her another chance to experience the game of Bigg Boss.
Sudeep concluded the episode by asking her about who is fake and real in the house. Anupama said that Aryavardhan is fake as he changes his opinion about contestants based on his convenience. She labeled Rakesh Adiga as the real one and even expressed her desire to see him lift the season 9 trophy.
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Dons Interesting Disguise; Aryavardhan & Rajanna Accuse Each Other In Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s Prashanth Sambargi Opens Up About His Controversies: I Voiced Out Only When Situation...
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Rupesh Rajanna Slams Deepika Das; Actress Stuns Everyone With Her Ramp Walk
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Amulya Gowda Lashes Out At Aryavardhan; Captain Roopesh Shetty Nominates Arun Sagar
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Receives Kiccha Sudeep’s Applause: I Appreciate The Livelihood In You
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Sambargi Gets Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep’s Show
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Kavyashree Gowda Opens Up About Her Elimination, Blames Fever For Her Ouster
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga Wishes Rumored Boyfriend Aravind KP On His Birthday With Special Gesture
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Anupama, Amulya, Divya, Prashanth, Deepika, Aryavardhan & Others Get Nominated This Week
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Kavyashree Gowda Gets Eliminated After Spending 10 Weeks In The House
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Sanya Iyer Opens Up About Roopesh Shetty For The First Time: He Chose To Stay Away But...
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Shetty Reunites With His Father After Spending 100 Days In The House