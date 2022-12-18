Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Senior Contestant Anupama Gowda Gets Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep’s Show

With just two weeks ahead of the grand finale, Anupama Gowda got eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Host Kiccha Sudeep announced the name of the evicted contestant in Sunday's (December 18) episode. The senior contestant, who first appeared on the show during season five, spent 12 weeks in the Bigg Boss 9 house.

For the unversed, Anupama was well-liked by her co-contestants and has been at her competitive best throughout the reality show so far.

As soon as Sudeep announced her name, Anupama got emotional and bid a heartfelt adieu to the housemates. She then exited the house from the main exit and joined Sudeep on the BB stage. Gowda opened up about her 85-day journey and said that this was a better experience than her season 5 stint.

Sudeep quizzed her about getting evicted so close to the finale and played her journey video. The actress was very happy to see her journey and thanked Colors Kannada for giving her another chance to experience the game of Bigg Boss.

Sudeep concluded the episode by asking her about who is fake and real in the house. Anupama said that Aryavardhan is fake as he changes his opinion about contestants based on his convenience. She labeled Rakesh Adiga as the real one and even expressed her desire to see him lift the season 9 trophy.