Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Receives Kiccha Sudeep’s Applause: I Appreciate The Livelihood In You

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Kiccha Sudeep gave his 'Kicchana Chappale' (Kiccha's applause) to Deepika Das. Ever since her return, it must be noted that the senior contestant has been having a successful stint inside the house. Deepika has been winning the hearts of not just the viewers and inmates but also host Sudeep, who hailed the for her competitive spirit during last week’s tasks.

He even put a spotlight on Das’ positive attitude and how she tried to blend with the other housemates in spite of being an introvert. Sudeep appreciated her for managing to win all the difficult games she performed the previous week. Deepika was moved by the superstar’s words and thanked him for recognizing her efforts.

She also mentioned that she is enjoying her second innings and is living every moment inside the Bigg Boss house to the fullest. Das concluded by thanking the host for guiding her whenever needed. The other big highlight of the 'Super Sunday Kicchana jothey' episode was Prashanth Sambargi’s elimination.

It must be noted that Deepika was very close and had a good friendship with Prashanth and as a result, was heartbroken to see him leave the house. The actress got emotional and wished him well as he left the show. On the other hand, Roopesh Shetty, who has emerged as the new captain, received a voice note from his beloved elder sister. She hailed his efforts on the show and asked him to give his 200 percent for the upcoming tasks and other activities.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 airs every day at 9.30 pm on Colors Kannada Channel.