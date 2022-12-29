Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Shiva Rajkumar To Grace The Finale Stage To Promote Vedha?

According to reports, the makers of Kannada Bigg Boss have already prepared a grand stage for the BBK 9 finale. Speculation is also rife on social media platforms that they are planning to invite Sandalwood star, Shiva Rajkumar, as the Chief Guest for the season 9 finale. However, the official release of Colors Kannada channel has not said anything about this.

For the unversed, Shivanna's latest movie Vedha hit the theaters last week and it is doing really well at the box office. As a result, it is speculated that the Century star might enter the Bigg Boss house to promote his film Vedha.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 audience is waiting to watch the grand finale, eager to know which contestant will lift the trophy. Netizens are of the opinion that Rupesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga will be the winner and the runner-up of the show. Rupesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are in the top two positions with equal marks.

It must be noted that the voting lines are still open and fans are working hard to make their favorite contestant stand on top. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will be telecast on Friday and Saturday at 7.30 pm. It will surely be interesting to see if Sudeep and Shivanna come together on stage for the finale.

