Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Sudeep Lashes Out At Aryavardhan; Warns Sanya And Roopesh About Crossing The Limit

The recent weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 witnessed Sudeep reprimanding the contestants for their actions in the house. The actor lashed out at Aryavradhan for alleging that the captaincy task was an example of match-fixing. It must be noted that he had mentioned in one of the episodes that the captaincy contender task was conducted in favour of Anupama Gowda.

This statement irked the host and he warned Aryavardan to mind his words and averred that he will get personal if the former dared to insult the game and its format. However, Aryavardhan continued to make allegations that the entire captaincy task was rigged. This resulted in Sudeep further lashing out at the contestant for crossing his limits. The other housemates had to then stop him from passing ill comments about the show. Meanwhile, Sudeep also reprimanded Sanya Iyer and Roopesh Shetty for treating the captain’s room as a picnic spot.

The actor said, "There is a dignity to the captain's bedroom. It is not a picnic spot. There are many contestants who have bonded well inside the Bigg Boss house and are also sharing a great bond in their real life. But, it is important to know where we are right now. Here, a hug is never a problem. If it was that, there would be an objection very long back. What matters here is the behaviour. Your body language inside the captain's bedroom was not acceptable. We have seen a lot of relationships growing inside the Bigg Boss house but none of them till now had crossed the limit of certain body language. Do not cross the limits (sic).”

It must be noted that Sanya and Roopesh have been making headlines for their growing relationship inside the house. The two are often spotted spending a lot of time together and have also been sharing cosy moments lately that have really grabbed everyone’s attention. While Rupesh feared his image getting tarnished outside the Bigg Boss house, Sanya understood what Sudeep was trying to convey and apologised for her behaviour.