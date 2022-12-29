Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Prediction: This Contestant Is Viewers' Hot Favourite To Win The Show

In yesterday’s episode, Arvind KP entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house while Vasuki Vaibhav will surprise the contestants by entering as guest in tonight’s episode. Arvind KP’s appearance was highly awaited as viewers wanted to see Arvind KP and Divya Uruduga reunion in the house.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Rupesh Rajanna have emerged as the finalists of the show. With just one more day left for the finale, viewers have been frantically discussing on social media who could emerge as the winner and runner-up of the show. Most netizens are of the opinion that Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty could lift the coveted trophy.

The viewers are mostly divided into two groups, with one section supporting Roopesh and the other group batting for Rakesh. However, according to unofficial social media voting poll results, both Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are going neck-to-neck in the race as they have an equal score. But many believe that Rakesh Adiga may lift the season 9 trophy because Roopesh was named as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Advertisement

So, it is predicted that the showrunners might choose Rakesh this time. For the unversed, Adiga has impressed the audience by changing his game strategy, performance, and stellar behavior on the show. The actor has already amassed a massive fan following outside the house and a section of the BBK9 viewers are also betting on Rakesh to win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9.

Who will win the show? Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga? The questions will be answered on Saturday. The grand finale airs at 7.30 pm on Colors Kannada.