Arjun Ramesh revealed that he is married to two women during the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. The actor’s personal life and his love for his wives can never be ignored as he has been a loving husband to both his wives Milan and Ravika.



Ramesh seems to be missing his family very much as he mentioned the same in a recent episode and revealed that both his wives look after him in a very caring manner. The actor was heard saying, "I feel so incomplete without my wives around."

Talking more about it, he also revealed that he kept his second wife Ravika in darkness for more than five after their marriage in spite of Ravika's parents asking question about their relationship status. Ramesh shared that he did not want his first wife Milan to know about it. However, he later came clean with his first wife about his other family after the birth of his first daughter with Ravika.

Arjun mentioned that he informed Milan about his marital status with Ravika after three days after his first daughter’s birth. He added that he was taken aback for a moment upon learning the first reaction from Milan. Arjun revealed that the only response he got from his first wife was that she wanted to see the baby.

He went down memory lane and recalled how his first wife accepted the baby very soon and pampered the baby when she saw her for the very first time. Arjun Ramesh confessed to his housemates that he is a happily married man with two wives and that he has promised to keep them both happy in the future.