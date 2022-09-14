The latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT commenced with Bigg Boss asking to choose his opponent and task from the ones displayed on the TV, in the living area. Guruji chose Somanna but the latter wasn’t well versed in swimming. As a result, he ended up struggling in the game. Aryavardhan won both rounds but he ended up injuring himself at the end of the game.
Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Aryavardhan Wins Multiple Tasks, Jaishree Lashes Out At Sonu Gowda
After winning the first task, he chose Jaishree as his opponent for the second task. The game entailed the contestants holding on to a giant ball in the garden area. Aryavardhan Guruji once again emerged as the winner. For the third task, he once again chose Jaishree. However, he ended up losing the game over a technicality.
Hence, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to either choose Jaishree or nominate another contestant to continue the series. This leads to a lot of commotion and discussion amongst the housemates. Eventually, both Sonu Gowda and Jaishree ended up getting four votes each. Sonu and Jaishree then had a discussion and decided to go with the former’s name.
However, after some time, they ended up fighting over the decision after Guruji expressed his disappointment in Jaishree for giving up her chance. Jaishree lashed out at Sonu after she stated that Jaishree decided to give up because she was losing in the tasks. Sonu decided to apologise by choosing Jaishree as her opponent.
However, her decision did not sit well with the other contestants. In the fourth task, Sonu and Jaishree had to build a brick wall and Sonu ended up emerging as the winner of the game.
