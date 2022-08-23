Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Bigg Boss Bars Everyone From Using The House; Contestants Indulge In Blame Game

The August 23 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT commenced with the housemates receiving a tough task. The contestants were informed by Bigg Boss that they have been confined to the garden area for the entire day. In order to get access to other areas of the house, they have to rotate the clock which is installed in the garden area. Bigg Boss added that two contestants are required to rotate the clock when four other contestants enter the house to utilise any area inside the house at any given point. Aryavardhan and Chaitra are seen taking up the kitchen duties.

Later, Bigg Boss gives another task for the contestants to acquire clothes from the powder room. Five members namely Uday, Roopesh, Somanna, Jashwant and Aryavardhan participate in the egg transferring task. However, they lose the game by six eggs. Uday and Roopesh indulge in a blame game over their lack of coordination. The former even flips at Nandu after she points out his mistake.

Meanwhile, Rakesh and Sonu end up using the smoking room. As a result, Bigg Boss punishes everyone by giving only two contestants access instead of four at a time. This is followed by Bigg Boss giving three options to captain Jashwant. He ends up choosing access to clothes over washroom and bedroom access for five contestants.

However, Bigg Boss adds that since a few housemates have bought personal items from inside the house, only one member will be allowed access to the house areas at a time. It must be noted that Chaitra and Jaishree had picked up lipstick and earrings respectively. The latter gets into an argument with Nandu whilst trying to defend her move.