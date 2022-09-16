Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Grand Finale: Roopesh, Aryavardhan, Rakesh And Saniya Make It To Season 9

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT commenced with Sudeep making a grand entry on the BB stage. He interacted with the finalists and asked what they would miss the most about the house. The host then played a video of all the memories the housemates made in the kitchen area. Evicted contestants such as Nandini and Uday Surya also gave stunning performances in the finale episode.

It must be noted that Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, Saniya Iyer, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Somanna Machimada, Jayashree Aradhya, and Jashwanth Bopanna reached the finale after completing the 42-day journey on the show. Sudeep revealed that four finalists will make it to season 9 based on the audience’s votes.

He announced that Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Saniya Iyer have emerged as the best performers. Based on the viewers’ mandate, these four contestants will enter Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Meanwhile, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Somanna Machimada, Jayashree Aradhya, and Jashwanth Bopanna got evicted at the grand finale.

The winners of the first ever OTT season will soon be prepping to enter the television season, which is set to premiere on September 24. The season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada will see a battle between new celebrities and ex-contestants of the show. The promos released by the makers have already generated a lot of buzz on social media.