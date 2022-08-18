Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Jashwant Beats Sanya, Becomes The New Captain

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, the first-ever OTT edition of the Kannada industry's biggest reality show, has been creating quite a stir among fans. When it comes to the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT episode of August 18, Thursday, Jashwant was seen winning the captaincy task. The popular contestant beat fSanya Iyer, to become the new captain of the house.

The six contestants of the Kichccha Sudeep show, who had won different tasks, were selected for the race for a new captain. The contestants were asked to address their housemates in pairs and campaign for themselves. The rest of the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants will select the eligible one while eliminating the other.