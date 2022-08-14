The first weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT witnessed many big twists and turns as it witnessed the first eviction of the season. Host Kiccha Sudeep announced that Kiran Yogeshwar was the eliminated contestant in the first-weekend episode. It must be noted that Sonu Gowda, Spoorthy Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Jayashree Aradhya, Nandini- Jashwant, Rakesh Adiga, and Akshata Kuki were also nominated for this week’s eviction.

Kiran confessed that her ouster was totally unexpected as she had tried her best to sync in with everyone inside the glasshouse despite being a non-Kannadiga. Yogeshwar hugged everyone and exited from the main entrance of the Bigg Boss house. She even took a selfie with her housemates and bid an emotional goodbye.

Meanwhile, the other key highlight was Lokesh’s exit from the show over health grounds. The comedian had injured his leg and the doctors ended up advising bed for the contestants. As a result, he too ended up wrapping up his journey in the house.

On the other hand, correspondent Somanna Machimada became the first contestant to survive eviction. Hence, he became the first 'powerplay' winner of the season and is safe from the ongoing nomination process. Bigg Boss announced that Somanna had won the maximum votes Somanna in an online contest.

For the unversed, the aforementioned contest was initiated by host Kiccha Sudeep during the grand premiere of the show. Bigg Boss also added another twist and gave Somanna the power to directly nominate two of his co-contestants to the danger zone. Somanna ended up nominating Aryavardhan Swamiji and Sonu Srinivas Gowda directly for this week’s eviction. Bigg Boss then added that the two cannot even participate in the task.