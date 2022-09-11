Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Nandini Gets Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep’s Show

The episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT this weekend were packed with many surprises and entertainment for the audience. As the show is nearing its finale, the contestants were seen gearing up for another round of evictions. It must be noted that Jashwanth Bopanna, Nandini G, Jayashree Aradhya, Aryavardhan, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, and Somanna Machimada were in the danger zone this week.



The nominated housemates were seen at their competitive best during the entire week. Host Kiccha Sudeep commenced the show by interacting with the members. He even discussed the fact that Jashwanth Bopanna was voted as the worst contestant while Roopesh Shetty bagged the best performer of the week's medal.

Sudeep then revealed that Aryavardhan was the first to be saved by the viewers followed by Somanna, Sonu, Jayashree and Somanna. Nandini ended up receiving the least of votes and as a result, was eliminated from the house. She bid an emotional adieu to the other contestants and made her exit from the main entrance.

For the unversed, Jashwanth and Nandini are lovers in real life and they were sent inside the house as a pair. However, Nandi was very possessive about Jashwanth and continued to influence Jashwant's game. The former started as a strong player but was seen saying many times this week that she wants to leave the show this week.

She later joined Sudeep on the BB stage and opened up about her journey on the show. The host then played her video and we saw her pick Roopesh, Jashwanth, Rakesh and Saniya as the top contenders who will make it into the main season.

It must be noted that Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is currently in its fifth week. Prior to Nandini, Lokesh, Arjun Ramesh, Kiran Yogeshwar, Shirsha Gowda, Uday Surya, Chaitra Hallikeri and Akshata Kuki have left the Bigg Boss house.