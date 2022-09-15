The latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT commenced with Bigg Boss announcing the 5th task of the week. Sonu, who had won the previous task, selected Roopesh as her opponent. The duo had to place a bunch of nails on thread placed in the garden area. Both were seen struggling to do the task but Roopesh eventually emerged as the winner.
Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Roopesh Gets Upset With Sanya; Contestants Participate In Series Of Tasks
Aryavardhan Guruji was seen requesting Roopesh to choose him as his opponent. However, Roopesh chooses Rakesh as his opponent for the next task. They both had to pull a piece of paper from under the glasses placed in the garden area. Rakesh won this game and chose Sanya for the next task.
Meanwhile, Sonu irritated Rakesh and the other housemates by making noises with her chair. Sanya gets upset with Roopesh and guruji for cutting her conversation. Roopesh tries to pacify her. Later, the next task commenced and Rakesh won again against Sanya. Rakesh then chose Jahwant as his next target. He once again managed to win the next game given by Bigg Boss. For the final task of the week, Rakesh decides to play against Somanna and the latter won the game by a huge margin.
In the meantime, Sanya tells Roopesh that his behaviour reminded her of Uday. This did not sit well with Roopesh and he got upset with her for comparing him with Uday. Sanya tries apologising to him and they managed to bury their hatchet. Bigg Boss then announced the results of this week's tasks and said that the viewers will now decide which four contestants will move to the main season of the show.
