Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Sanya Confronts Uday; Housemates Bicker About The Luxury Budget Items

The August 26 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT begins with Chaitra telling Sanya that Uday is speaking ill about her equations with Roopesh and Jashwant. Chaitra believes that what he is doing is nothing but character assassination. An upset Sanya is seen telling about this to Roopesh and later Jashwant.

The next day, Nandu tries to clear her differences with Jaishree, who is currently housed in the BB jail. This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing this week’s luxury budget task. The housemates are successful in winning the given game, However, Bigg Boss deducts 4000 points from their luxury budget as they weren’t honest about breaking rules in the house.

Later, the housemates receive a limited amount of time to choose the items they want to order from their 6000 points. The selection process leads to a lot of commotion in the house. Sanya is extremely upset about Sonu and other members speaking out of turn and causing confusion. She and many other housemates are seen questioning the way captain Somanna ended up handling the given process.

It must be noted that the housemates also lost points due to Chaitra giving away a pencil and tissue papers to jailbird Jaishree. Sanya tries pointing out the fact that the same housemates are making repeated making but the whole house is facing the brunt. Somanna and Roopesh also get into a heated argument.

Later, Sanya confronts Uday about the things he has spoken about her. Most housemates are seen siding with Sanya as expresses her disappointment in Uday. She is later is crying while Jashwant and Nandu try to console her. Later, Bigg Boss gives housemates a puzzle task sponsored by Vimal. Chaitra, Jaishree, Somanna and Nandu win vouchers work 10K each.