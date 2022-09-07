Bigg Boss Kannada OTT September 7 Highlights: Contestants Perform Series Of Tasks To Earn Points

The September 7 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT commenced with Sonu and Aryavardhan Guruji getting into a minor argument over the distribution of fruit. This is followed by Nandu getting miffed with Jashwant for the way he continues to behave around Sanya. Meanwhile, Jaishree is seen discussing the couple's changing equation with Guruji in the bedroom area.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces a task for the housemates to win 50 thousand points. Roopesh, Sonu, Guruji, Jaishree and Rakesh participate in the game. However, they end up losing the task. Later, Nandu is seen clearing her issues with Jashwant. Roopesh and Sanya are also seen discussing Nandu and Jashwant’s issues. Sonu and Rakesh, on the other hand, are seen goofing around in the house.

Bigg Boss then announces another task for the contestants. Roopesh, Sanya and Somanna take part in the game and manage to win half the points. This is later followed by another task in the garden area, where all the contestants had to hold on to a huge ball. Many of them ended up giving up the task midway. However, Somanna and Aryavardhan manage to complete the game. Bigg Boss applauds everyone’s efforts and awards 50 thousand points to the housemates.

Meanwhile, the differences between love birds Jashwanth and Nandini seem to be growing with each passing day. During the episode, Nandini even mentions that she needs time away from Jashwant and is ready to leave the Bigg Boss house this week. However, Jashwant tries to clear the air but Nandini refuses to listen and states that she is emotionally drained at this point in time.