Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Somanna Machimada Becomes The New Captain Of The House

The August 25 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT begins with Bigg Boss announcing that the House Lock Out task is coming to an end. This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing that Jashwant’s captaincy is coming to an end. He also gives a task where the contestants have to rate Jashwant’s performance as a captain. Most housemates give him negative feedback.

As a result, Bigg Boss announces that all housemates barring Jashwant will take part in this week’s captaincy. The contestants had to sit on a rotating chair and mentally count until 15 minutes while the others try and distract them. Jaishree decides to take some extreme steps by throwing water and putting deodorant on a few members such as Nandu and Somanna. The latter loses his cool and lashes out at Jaishree for targeting him.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that Jaishree is getting nominated for next week as she could have caused physical harm to her housemates. He also announces that Somanna Machimada has won the task and is the new captain of the house. This is followed by Bigg Boss asking the housemates to choose this week’s best and worst performing contestants.

Most housemates end up choosing Aryavardhan for the best performer title. Jaishree, on the other hand, receives maximum votes for the worst performer title. She accepts the verdict graciously and apologises to the housemates for her behaviour in the task.