Bigg Boss Kannada’s Mini OTT Season To Start In August?

Bigg Boss Kannada fans are eagerly waiting to watch the ninth season of the show. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement about the same. Amidst all, a report published in Times of India suggests that the makers of BB Kannada are planning to introduce a 'Mini season' ahead of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

A source close to the development informed the portal that the mini-season will stream on an OTT platform and is likely to premiere in the second week of August. Moreover, the source also said that Bigg Boss Kannada's mini-season will have influencers and digital media sensations as contestants. The contestants will be locked inside the house for 45 days. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

The source also suggests that Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will be premiered after the end of its OTT edition. A few contestants from the mini-season are expected to participate in BB Kannada 9. Kiccha Sudeep will reportedly be seen hosting the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

After this news, fans are eager to know who will be participating in the mini-season of Bigg Boss Kannada as contestants. Stay tuned to know more updates about the show!