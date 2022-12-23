Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9’s Finale To Be Held On THIS Date, Double Elimination To Take Place This Week!

As a result, the show will witness double elimination this week. For the unversed, Bigg Boss has nominated all the housemates for the upcoming eviction. As a result, the fate of the season 9 contestants is now in the hands of the audience’s votes.

Currently, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Rupesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, and Divya Uruduga are fighting it out to make it as the finalists of the season. Sudeep is expected to surprise the inmates by announcing the news of double elimination in the weekend episode.

This will be followed by another contestant’s ouster in a surprise mid-week elimination, close to the finale. week. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss is giving individual tasks for everyone to grab the audience’s attention and Aryavardhan Guruji is currently ahead in this race.

The house is also witnessing some friction between Amulya Gowda and Rakesh Adiga, who are very close to each other. It all started over the subject of applying oil to the head. Rakesh ended up accusing Amulya of having too much self-esteem and ego. As a result, the actress was angry for a long time but Rakesh later pacified her by singing a song.