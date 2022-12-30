The grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss’ ninth season will go on air at 7.30 p.m. it will be broadcast in two parts, today and tomorrow, on Colors Kannada channel. The top 5 contestants are all set to face the final test while the viewers are keeping their fingers crossed to know if their favorite contestant will lift the coveted trophy.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9: Meet The FIRST TWO Finalists To Be EVICTED In Grand Finale!
As we mentioned in our earlier story, the name that is doing the rounds as winner and runner-up of the show are of Rakesh Adiga and Roppesh Shetty. In all likelihood, Rakesh Adiga is expected to win Bigg Boss Kannada 9. The actor is being trended on social media by BBK9 viewers with the hashtags #RakeshAdiga and #RakeshForWin.
Meanwhile, besides Rakesh and Roopesh, the contestants who are remaining in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, and Rupesh Rajanna. As per the voting results, Roopesh, Rakesh, and Divya are in the safe zone, while Rajanna and Deepika are trailing behind in terms of votes.
If one goes by the rumors, Rupesh Rajanna is the first finalist to be evicted from the house.
The activist, who has entertained the audience with his arguments with Prashanth Sambargi and humor with Arayvardhan, will be the first one to step out of the finale race. It is worth mentioning here that Rajanna made the show more interesting with his performance and is definitely one of the best entertainers of the season.
Furthermore, Deepika Das will be the next to face ouster after Rajanna. The actress is currently also in the danger zone, according to the latest voting trends. As a result, the primary race to claim the BBK9 trophy will take place between Rakesh, Roopesh, and Divya.
