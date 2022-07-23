Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Promo Featuring Kiccha Sudeep Is Out Now!

The much-awaited show Bigg Boss OTT Kannada has started creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the makers shared a picture of the superstar host Kiccha Sudeep shooting for the promo of the show, fans were very excited to see Bigg Boss OTT Kannada's promo. And guess what, the makers have finally unveiled the first promo of the show on social media.

Bigg Boss OTT Kannada promo shows the Badshah of the Kannada Film Industry and host Kiccha Sudeep arriving in style on the red carpet and announcing the first season of the OTT show, amidst the crazy fanfare.

Watch the promo of the first Bigg Boss OTT Kannada

While speaking about his upcoming show Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, the Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep said, "It's really exciting to see the growing anticipation for the first OTT season, and the new avatar will surely live up to this craze. As the promo suggests, the OTT season will be a dream come true for the Bigg Boss fans to see 24x7 live action with entertainment, drama, and a lot more that will certainly keep our viewers hooked for 6 weeks. The madness has just begun. Stay tuned."

Bigg Boss Kannada has amassed great popularity from the crowd in the previous years. Let us tell you, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will be filled with an unlimited dose of drama and entertainment. It will start streaming on VOOT on August 6, 2022 from 7 pm onwards.