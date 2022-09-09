Chythrra Hallikeri Says She Made Good Friends And Had Wonderful Moments On Bigg Boss Kannada OTT

Chythrra Hallikeri recently became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. The actress’ ouster came as a shocker for everyone as she was deemed as one of the top contenders on the show. Chythrra, who had performed consistently well in the house, recently opened up about her Bigg Boss journey. The actress told TOI that she’s come away with some great memories.

Hallikeri said, "Bigg Boss is the biggest platform to show who you are to the rest of the world. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. When the offer came, I didn't want to let it go. More than winning or losing, I wanted to participate. To be frank, I have never seen any of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss on television. I just entered the show with a blank mind and relished every moment I spent with my teammates. I did not gain anything particularly from the show which basically portrays your personality, but I made good friends and had wonderful moments with them.”

On being quizzed about her tumultuous equation with Uday Surya, the actress said that Uday is still a very good friend and it was just one conversation about Saniya Iyer which went off track. She said that when he made those remarks, she was the only person to authenticate what actually happened. It must be noted that Chythrra had given clarity about the entire saga which happened in the presence of host Sudeep.

Finally, the actress concluded her chat by picking Roopesh Shetty, Somanna Machimada and Rakesh Adiga as favourites. “Roopesh is an entertainer and a very good human being, Rakesh has a huge following and Somanna is playing the game very honestly,” she added.