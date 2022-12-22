Following the shocking incident of a slipper being hurled at him, Challenging star Darshan has finally broken his silence over the matter. The Sandalwood star took to his social media handles and claimed that incidents like these make him stronger.
Darshan Says The Slipper Attack Has Only Made Him ‘Stronger,’ Has THIS To Say About Kiccha Sudeep’s Support
He penned a lengthy note and thanked his friends, actors, and fans from the Kannada industry who demanded 'justice’ for him. Darshan wrote in Kannada, “I realize that my celebrities are hurting more than me at this point. Such events make a person stronger and not weaker. We have seen similar examples in our own Kannada land. Thank you to all the friends and actors of the film industry who stood for justice at this time.”
He went on to add, “Thanks also to some who tried to steer this event down the wrong path. I have been saying since the beginning that if there are a hundred people who want to spoil it, then there will be millions of our celebrities. This slave is forever indebted to your loving embrace.” Take a look!
The actor also expressed gratitude towards Kiccha Sudeep for his support and loving words. It must be noted that Sudeep condemned the attack on Tuesday whilst stating that Darshan doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment. The actor had also raised concern about such silly acts damaging the reputation of Kannadigas.
For the unversed, the slipper attack took place on Darshan in Hospet, Karnataka where the actor was promoting his upcoming film, Kranti. The movie’s leading lady Rachita Ram was addressing the crowd when some people started chanting Puneeth Rajkumar’s name and one of them threw a slipper at Darshan.
- Sudeep Condemns Slipper Attack On Darshan, Addresses Ongoing Feud Between Darshan And Puneeth Rajkumar’s Fans
- Slipper Hurled At Challenging Star Darshan During Kranti Song Launch Event, Incident Caught On Camera; WATCH
- Cook With Comali 3 Finale Contestants, Date, TV Timings, Winner And Live Streaming Details
- Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Yash, Mohanlal & Other Celebs Remember Appu & Send Best Wishes For James
- Darshan To Abstain From Celebrating His Birthday In Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s Honour
- Kranti: Darshan’s Next Gets A Title, Makers Unveil A Brand New Poster!
- Director Indrajit Lankesh Accuses Darshan Of Assaulting Dalit Waiter In Mysuru Hotel
- Gayathiri Reveals She Has A Huge Crush On Darshan; Expresses Desire To Return To Kannada Films
- Ugadi 2021: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Darshan And Other South Stars Send Wishes To Their Fans
- Roberrt Closing Collection: Darshan Starrer Proves To Be A Disaster In Telugu States
- Roberrt Day 4 Box Office Collection: Challenging Star Darshan’s Film Continues To Weave Magic!
- Roberrt Day 2 Box Office Collection: Darshan Starrer Is On An Impressive Run!