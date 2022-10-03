Dhruva Sarja, who is currently working on his Martin, directed by AP Arjun. The film is about to wrap up soon. The actor has planned to take some time off to spend with his wife and new-born child.

This morning (October 5) he shared on his socials that he has been blessed with a beautiful daughter and it was a normal delivery for his wife Prerana. The actor thanked the doctors and Lord Hanuman, for the joyous occasion. The actor has shared pictures of the pregnancy photoshoot online.