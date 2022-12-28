Aryavardhan Guruji’s elimination has saddened the fans of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. As soon as the news of Aryavardhan’s eviction was shared on social media by Colors Kannada, many viewers took to the comment section to express their disappointment. Some of them even believed that Divya Uruduga should have been eliminated instead of Aryavardhan.
'Divya Should Have Gone Instead Of Aryavardhan,’ Fans' Reaction To Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s Midweek Eviction
For the unversed, there was an opinion among the viewers that Aryavardhan was more entertaining than Divya. However, Aryavardhan’s dream of making it to the finale was crushed on Tuesday and this has upset his fans. Many are sharing their opinion about this. They even pointed out that Divya was in the bottom two on multiple occasions. A netizen wrote, “Scripted really Divya didn’t played well from starting guruji deserve to be in top 5 (sic).”
Another one added, “Guruji is million times better than divya uruduga !!” A few others thanked Aryavardhan for single-handly uplifting the fun quotient of the season. One person wrote, “Thank you for entertaining us Gurujigale....You proved BIGGBOSS is Scripted Show, Divya uruduga she not deserved for finale.” Another one said, "Byeee bigboss no grand finale without guruji"
Meanwhile, many other viewers did not like the way Aryavardhan behaved at times. They believe that he had a habit of backtracking on his words. Hence, this could have also caused a setback for Aryavardhan when it comes to voting.
In the meantime, only Rakesh Adiga, Rupesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, and Deepika Das survived the 100-day journey to the finale. The question about who will lift the trophy will be answered on December 31. The grand finale will be aired on Colors Kannada channel from 7.30 pm.
