Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming fantasy action-adventure film Vikrant Rona has already left everyone awestruck with its amazing trailer and is one of the highly anticipated movies of this season. The latest update about the film is that Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films is now the distribution partner of Vikrant Rona.

While Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films will be distributing the film in North India, Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films will be distributing the film in Kerala.