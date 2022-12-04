Sandalwood couple Haripriya and Vasishta Simha have officially announced the news of their engagement. The actors took to social media to share the news with their fans and followers by posting a photo of a lion carrying a small child in its arms. According to a News 18 report, Haripriya and Vasishta got engaged in an intimate ceremony that was held at the actress’ residence in Bangalore.
It’s Official! Haripriya And Vasishta Simha Get Engaged In An Intimate Ceremony, Fans Congratulate The Couple
As soon as they made their relationship official, fans showered the couple with lots of love and blessings in the comment section. According to various reports, the duo is all set to tie the knot soon in 2023. Haripriya and Vasishta were recently in Dubai and it is being speculated that they visited the city for their wedding shopping.
After announcing the engagement news, both actors took to their respective social media handles today to share an adorable picture. They were seen posing together from sandy Dubai and wrote 'Us’ in the caption along with #Simhapriya hashtag. Check out the post below:
The speculation around their relationship first started about three weeks ago when the actress posted a cryptic message on her Instagram. She had shared a video of her getting her nose pierced with the following caption: “Change is the only constant in life! I’ve donned many hats on screen before.. but this is the newest & will remain my most favourite one... Forever! ❤️🧿” Take a look!
On the professional front, Vasishta Simha has been a part of many films such as Arya Love, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sundaranga Jaana, Upendra Matte Baa, and Mufti to name a few. Haripriya, on the other hand, will next be seen on the silver screen in the art-house film Thayi Kastoor Gandhi, alongside Kishore.
