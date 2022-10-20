Head Bush First Review: The Thriller Will Blow Your Mind, Says Reviewer
Head Bush's trailer has created quite a buzz for itself with its intense and violent story. The making looks sharp and the performances are understated from what we saw in the trailer.
Umair Sandhu, who is a self-proclaimed Overseas Censor Board Member and a film critic, has shared his review of Head Bush. He usually calls his review, the first review, and it comes out before the film is released. Umair has highly positive feedback for the film.
The first review he tweeted is below and he has given the film a four-star rating.
"First Review #HeadBush from Censor Board! Wooooow !!! Kannada Cinema is in Terrific form ! What an Outstanding Thriller ! @Dhananjayaka #Daali Stole the Show all the way ! Engaging Story, Rocking Background Score & Paisa Vasool Direction ! Go for it !"
"Head Bush will BLOW YOUR MIND! Whaat a film ❤️ !" He tweeted later.
The film does look quite appealing visually and appears to be a gritty gangster thriller. It's set in the retro era and the trailer shows a shot where former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (or a character that is based on her) is shown talking over the phone to a regional authority.
Head Bush stars Daali Dhananjaya, Payal Rajput as the leads. The film is written by Agni Shreedar and directed by Shoonya. Sunoj Velayudhan is the DOP, and Joseph K Raja is the editor. Charan Raj composed the film's music. The film is produced by Daali Dhananjaya, Ramco Somanna under their respective banners Daali Pictures and Somanna Talkies.
