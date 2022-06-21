Hemanth Kumar’s Thurthu Nirgamana Is A Mysterious Experiment

Thurthu Nirgamana meaning Emergency Exit is a new mysterious film that is to be released on June 24. The film was supposed to be released in February but all thanks to COVID, the audience had to wait for this experimental cinema the industry and audience are waiting for.

Sunil Rao, the actor and singer from Excuse Me, makes his comeback with Thurthu Nirganama. Kannada cinema has seen a new wave of hope since the trailer of the film was released. Thurthu Nirganama is based on the story of Vikram, played by Sunil Rao. Vikram, an aimless man in life, is dead, but he is granted the grace of three days to live again if he decides what he wants to accomplish in life. The concept and screenplay seem to be clearly new to the industry.

Thurthu Nirgamana is a rare combination of science fiction and family drama. There are some amazing visual effects as well. This is a visually driven film with surreal shots. Thirteen months have been spent on these shots, just to create a sense of closeness between the audience and the film.

Vikram's three-day travel time will also be visualized in the film by a 360-degree hyper-lapse shot. The point of this shot was to show how far one can go in three days and how quickly one can go. The director didn't want to illustrate three days through montages. Rather, he opted for one 20-second shot that captured the entire period. Using 360 degrees of motion while the character moves in one direction, he wanted this to be dynamic. The team spent 10 days and about 1,800 to 2,000 kilometres in the car driving around Bengaluru to capture these shots.

Achyutch Kumar, Sudharani, Raj B Shetty, Hita Chandrasekhar, and Samyukta Hegde are others who play pivotal roles in the Thurthu Nirganama.

Hemant Kumar L along with Bharat Kumar have joined hands for this film to produce under Kumar and Kumar Productions. Sharat Bhagavan is involved as an executive producer. Dheerendra Doss has scored music and Prayag has worked on the Cinematography of this much-aniticipated film.