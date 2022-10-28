Josh Launches Kannada Rajyotsava Campaign; Participate And Get A Chance To Win Gold!

Kannada Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day, is a state public holiday celebrated on November 1 every year. On this day in 1956, all the Kannada-speaking regions of southwestern India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. Josh launched a grand campaign to celebrate the joyous occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava and provided a platform for the creators to celebrate the glorious occasion by creating content related to Kannada and Karnataka.

Josh has innumerable content in all genres and caters a wide range of audience. The leading short video app is inviting people to participate in the Kannada Rajyotsava campaign, which will give them a stage to showcase their skills and attract the audience, especially the Kannada audience. Sandalwood actors like Dolly Dhananjay and Shruthi Hariharan have shown their support by giving a shout-out to the campaign and ask them to show their love by creating videos on the Josh app.

The campaign will be live for 30 days, from 27th October to 27th November 2022. All you have to do is create content surrounding Kannada language, Kannada Rajyotsava or anything related to Karnataka, using the special filters launched specially for the occasion along with the hashtag #KannadaRajyotsava. With ten thousand plus videos expected to be created, Josh is going above and beyond for this campaign as it is a step towards making creators' voices be heard and bringing a positive impact in society.

But why be a part of this campaign? Well, it's a GOLDen opportunity! Weekly top creators will get exciting gifts from the Dooradarshana movie team and overall, the top 4 winners of the campaign will get a gold coin each. So what are you waiting for? Come join hands with us and be a part of such exciting events.