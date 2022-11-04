Josh Music Artist Nishan S Wins Hearts With His Single Saagu Nee As He Comes Onboard Josh

India's leading short video app Josh is known for giving budding artists a platform to showcase their skills and also move forward in their journey to success. Josh has been on-boarding budding music artist and has been supporting them to grow on the platform in many ways. It also promotes their new releases through the community.

New releases of the upcoming artists are added to the Josh library and community creators create some content with the track, giving it better reach. One such artist whom Josh welcomed is Nishan S, the first Kannada pop artist located in Australia, and he is an Indian singer who sings in several Indian languages. Here's his Josh profile.

Nishan has released his new independent song 'Saagu Nee'. It was released on all the audio streaming platforms on 16th September, 2022 and the Lyric Video was released on 20th September, 2022.

Advertisement

The purpose of the song is to give out the message, "Stay focused, keep working hard towards your goals, and no matter what one day you will undoubtedly achieve." The message comes in light of the hardships everyone faced over the previous two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though he recently relocated to Australia, his love for Kannada has made him come up with a motivational Kannada Song 'Saagu Nee' through which he wanted to motivate people and inspire people to be positive and to keep working hard towards their goals.

Josh also ran a campaign under the hashtag #SaaguNee in the app for Kannada creators and many creators created content using the audio on both Josh and Instagram. He has more than 9k followers on Instagram.

Check out the song here.

Sung by Josh Music Artist Nishan S, 'Saagu Nee' has lyrics by Pramod Maravanthe and music by composer and arranger Athmik Rai. The song was produced by N&N Creations. Dr Nithin and Nishan formed N&N Creations with an intention of coming up with quality content in the Kannada music space. After the success of their first song 'Dance Dance', they wanted to come up with a motivational song that could help their audience in uplifting their mood. That's how Saagu Nee was created!

Well, Josh is not leaving any stone in supporting and promoting its artists. So if you have what it takes to follow your dream, then join the Josh app right away!