Kabzaa Movie Teaser Review: Upendra And Kiccha Sudeep Have Come Together To Recreate KGF Magic

Kabzaa's teaser looks sharp and pristine. The dark tones and the sandy vibes very strongly remind us of KGF, and that's a good thing. The teaser promises everything that made KGF a phenomenon: great music, crisp cinematography, an interesting backdrop, and loads of action.

The story is set in 1942 as per the teaser. The plot is set in British-occupied India and that too toward the fag end of their colonisation here. That in itself offers a lot of potential for interesting plot points and hopefully, the film has picked up on something exciting.

The two stars of the evening, Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra appear in all their glory and the names are sufficient to drag people into the theatres. Their presence in a period-fiction is very likely to offer something fresh and distinct from what they have done before.

There is a shot where ships are shown aflame, and it is poetry on camera. The visuals look stunning and it's hard to take one's eyes off the screen as the frames move by. The bikes, cars, and ships shown all look gorgeous and the ocean and landscapes appear epic too. It would be an ecstatic experience to watch this film on the big screen.

Kabzaa teaser also shows people being transported in large numbers, and it's not clear whether they are being arrested by the Government or kidnapped by gangsters. There are also shots of the British Guards shooting at protesters. The film is likely to be action-packed.

Apart from that, the teaser doesn't reveal much in terms of the story. It's hard to even speculate what this could be about. The captions talk about endings and beginnings and it seems that the team is optimistic about success along the scale of KGF's success.

