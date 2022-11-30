Actress Haripriya To Soon Tie The Knot With Actor Vasishta Simha; Couple Fly To Dubai For Shopping?

Kannada actress Haripriya and actor Vasishta are the latest talk of the town. The duo is reportedly in love and is considering marriage in 2023. In all likelihood, the rumours of their relationship and wedding could be true.

The alleged couple were spotted on November 28 at Bengaluru airport walking hand-in-hand. They reportedly jetted to Dubai to spend a holiday and splurge on elaborate shopping. Speculations are rife that the couple is going to shop for their impending wedding. They also coordinated their outfits in White when leaving from Bengaluru, which prompted us to believe in the rumours.

Haripriya and Vasishta came to know each other on the sets of a film which is yet-to-be-named and is in the production phase. According to the sources, it is said that it was love at first sight for both of them. Ever since, they both got along very well and recently decided to take it a step forward.

A couple of days ago Vasishta Simha shared a video of them on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Wishing you the bestest of everything partnerrr. May you be blessed with abundant happines and love.. thank you for being YOU.." (sic) to which Haripriya replied, "Thankyou Partnerr." (Sic)