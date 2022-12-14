Kantara 2 Gets Confirmed After Rishab Shetty Receives Local God's Consent For The Sequel; Here’s What We Know!

Rishab Shetty is currently basking in the glorious success of his film Kantara. It must be noted that the actor-director-writer’s sleeper hit has grossed close to Rs 400 crores worldwide. The movie’s unprecedented success has resulted in a lot of speculation about its sequel. Even though Rishab hasn't made any official statements about his future plans, a "Daiva Nartaka" has revealed that Kantara 2 is indeed in the works.

According to the 'Daiva Nartaka’, Umesh Gandhakadu, Shetty prayed for guidance from the local deity before beginning work on Kantara’s sequel. He also told IANS that god has given his approval for the project.

The “Daiva Nartaka” was quoted as saying, "We were asked to perform Panjurli (a local deity) seva in Mangalore by Rishab Shetty. I provided service at the Madivalabettu temple in Bandale." It must be noted that the local god speaks instead of Gandhakadu when it transforms into a "Daiva Nartaka.” As a result, he was unable to provide any more details.

The report further stated that the sequel’s request was made by Gandhakadu while he was in his "Daiva Nartaka" form and the god granted his blessings on the condition that they make the sequel with great care. Rishab has also been instructed by the god to pray to Annappa Panjurli besides meeting with the pilgrimage center's caretaker, Dr. Veerendra Hegde, a BJP Rajya Sabha member.

Besides Rishabh Shetty, Kantara also stars Kishore Kumar G, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. The movie was made available to stream in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video on November 23. Meanwhile, its English and Hindi dubs started streaming on Netflix on December 9.