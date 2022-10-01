Kantara was released at the theatres today, September 30. The film has raised expectations as the director Rishab Shetty had given hits like Kirik Party, and he stars in the film as well.
Kantara Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab's Action Drama Opens With Decent Numbers
Kantara had been getting a good amount of pre-release buzz after the release of its trailer. The trailer gave a glimpse of the plot, which centers on a conflict between a police officer and the locals over their traditional practices.
The film opened with a decent collection on the first day. The film has collected approximately Rs. 32 Lakhs on day 1, which includes about Rs. 14.5 lakhs in Bangalore, Rs. 3.5 lakhs in Mangalore.
The film stars Rishab Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore among others. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film's music, and the cinematographer is Aravind Kashyap.
It appeared as though the police officer, played by Kishore, gets killed somehow, and because of the history of tiffs between them, the male lead, played by Rishab Shetty gets into trouble. It was not clear from the trailer but it seemed like it.
The film is produced by Hombale FIlms, the proud makers of KGF. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty who plays the male lead as well. The team has decided to not dub the film in other languages citing that this was more rooted in coastal Karnataka culture.
- Kantara Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Deciding To Watch This Action Drama!
- Makers Of KGF Announce The Release Date Of Kantara
- Rishab Shetty & Co All Set To Create Hungama At The Box Office On June 23
- Intriguing Trailer Of Harikathe Alla Girikathe Is Out; Appreciation Flows
- Rishab Shetty And Wife Pragathi Welcome Baby Girl, Actor Shares Happy News On Twitter
- Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana OTT Release Date And Timing Is Here!
- Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Hero Twitter Review: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Positive Response On Social Media
- Rishab Shetty Has Postponed His Next Directorial Rudraprayag, Will First Focus On His Acting Project
- Shine Shetty To Play An Important Role In Rishab Shetty’s Directorial Titled Rudraprayag
- Rishab Shetty To Play The Lead In Giri Krishna’s Next Titled Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe
- ITS OFFICIAL! Rakshit Shetty Announces Kirik Party 2: ‘I Certainly Got A Perfect Plot Now’