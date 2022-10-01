Kantara was released at the theatres today, September 30. The film has raised expectations as the director Rishab Shetty had given hits like Kirik Party, and he stars in the film as well.

Kantara had been getting a good amount of pre-release buzz after the release of its trailer. The trailer gave a glimpse of the plot, which centers on a conflict between a police officer and the locals over their traditional practices.

The film opened with a decent collection on the first day. The film has collected approximately Rs. 32 Lakhs on day 1, which includes about Rs. 14.5 lakhs in Bangalore, Rs. 3.5 lakhs in Mangalore.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore among others. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film's music, and the cinematographer is Aravind Kashyap.

It appeared as though the police officer, played by Kishore, gets killed somehow, and because of the history of tiffs between them, the male lead, played by Rishab Shetty gets into trouble. It was not clear from the trailer but it seemed like it.

The film is produced by Hombale FIlms, the proud makers of KGF. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty who plays the male lead as well. The team has decided to not dub the film in other languages citing that this was more rooted in coastal Karnataka culture.