Kantara is a film that has won appreciation all over the world for its unique content and filmmaking. The movie was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also played a crucial role in the film. Owing to the movie's massive success, the makers of the film, who helmed Yash-starrer KGF 1 & 2, Hombale Films, have planned on releasing the film in all south languages along with Hindi. The movie will release in Telugu on October 15.

The story of the film is set in the 1990's where there ensues a fight between the villagers headed by Shiva, played by Rishab Shetty and the DRFO played by Kishore, over their right to the land.