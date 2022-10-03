The Rishab Shetty starrer released on September 30. The film is produced, written and directed by Rishab, who has also played the lead character.

Kantara has been talked about a lot after its release due to positive word of mouth, and good reviews. The trailer had created quite a buzz and it offered a glimpse of the film's story, which centers on a conflict between a police officer and the locals over their traditional practices.

Kantara opened with a decent collection on the first day. The film did about Rs. 4.6 Crore on day 1. And on day 2, the film did about Rs. 7.7 Crore. On day 3, the numbers went up even further and film collected a net of about Rs. 8.5 Crore, on its first sunday. Overall net collection on the first three days is approximately Rs. 19 Crore, and the gross comes to about Rs. 22.3 Crore.

The film's cast includes Rishab Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore among others. The film's music has been scored by Ajaneesh Loknath, and the cinematography has been handled by Aravind Kashyap.

The reviews praise the regionality of the film, and the performances of Kishore as Murali, and Rishab as Shiva. It appears from the reviews that the film puts the two good guys in conflict with each other, and whether it ends well for both of them is to be seen from the film itself.