Kantara Day 30 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Film Continues To Impress Film Buffs

Kantara is the name that has been trending on social media platforms, televisions, and media outlets for the last 30 days. The movie, which introduced the culture and legend of Tulu Nadu to the rest of the world with a heart-touching story and impeccable performances from the cast, has become one of the most successful films of the year and profitable venture of Kannada cinema. The year 2022 has taken Kannada cinema to new heights, and films like KGF 2, James, 777 Charlie, and Kantara are examples of talented filmmakers getting their due recognition.

Kantara was initially released amid low expectations. Following the positive word-of-mouth, Rishab Shetty's film has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The film became a massive success in all languages.