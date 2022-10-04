Kantara gained a spot on the radar for many reasons: Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Hombale Films, and the intriguing trailer. The trailer had impressed the audience and it gave us an idea about the film's story, which centers on a conflict between a police officer and the locals over their traditional practices.
Kantara Day 4 Box Office Collection: Sustains Its Josh And Marches Ahead
Released with a huge hype generated by its trailer, the film opened to decent numbers on its day 1, September 30. The reviews and praise that it piled up doubled up the numbers day 2, and again a major rise on day 3 was seen.
The film did about Rs. 2.5 Crore net on day 1. And on day 2, the film did about Rs. 4.5 Crore. On day 3, the numbers went up even further and film collected a net of about Rs. 7.5 Crore, on its first Sunday. On day 4, the first Monday, the film collected about Rs. 4.5 Crore. Overall net collection on the first four days is approximately Rs. 19 Crore net.
Rishab has produced, written and directed the film, and played the lead character as well. Besides Rishab Shetty and Kishore, the film stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda among others. Kantara's music has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, and Aravind Kashyap is the its cinematographer.
- Kantara Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rishab's Film Shows All Signs Of A Blockbuster
- Kantara Day 2 Box Office Collection: Positive Reviews Send The Numbers Up High
- Kantara Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab's Action Drama Opens With Decent Numbers
- Kantara Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Deciding To Watch This Action Drama!
- Makers Of KGF Announce The Release Date Of Kantara
- Rishab Shetty & Co All Set To Create Hungama At The Box Office On June 23
- Intriguing Trailer Of Harikathe Alla Girikathe Is Out; Appreciation Flows
- Rishab Shetty And Wife Pragathi Welcome Baby Girl, Actor Shares Happy News On Twitter
- Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana OTT Release Date And Timing Is Here!
- Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Hero Twitter Review: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Positive Response On Social Media
- Rishab Shetty Has Postponed His Next Directorial Rudraprayag, Will First Focus On His Acting Project