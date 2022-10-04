Kantara Day 4 Box Office Collection: Sustains Its Josh And Marches Ahead

Kantara gained a spot on the radar for many reasons: Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Hombale Films, and the intriguing trailer. The trailer had impressed the audience and it gave us an idea about the film's story, which centers on a conflict between a police officer and the locals over their traditional practices.

Released with a huge hype generated by its trailer, the film opened to decent numbers on its day 1, September 30. The reviews and praise that it piled up doubled up the numbers day 2, and again a major rise on day 3 was seen.

The film did about Rs. 2.5 Crore net on day 1. And on day 2, the film did about Rs. 4.5 Crore. On day 3, the numbers went up even further and film collected a net of about Rs. 7.5 Crore, on its first Sunday. On day 4, the first Monday, the film collected about Rs. 4.5 Crore. Overall net collection on the first four days is approximately Rs. 19 Crore net.

Rishab has produced, written and directed the film, and played the lead character as well. Besides Rishab Shetty and Kishore, the film stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda among others. Kantara's music has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, and Aravind Kashyap is the its cinematographer.