Kantara Day 5 Box Office Collection: Steady Run For The Rishab Starrer

Kantara gained a spot on the radar for many reasons: Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Hombale Films, and the intriguing trailer. The trailer offered a glimpse of the film's story, which centers on a conflict between a police officer and the locals over their traditional practices. The film is written and directed by Rishab, who has also played the lead character.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara released amidst decent expectations on September 30. The trailer had earned the film some pre-release buzz, due to its film language and making.

Released with a huge hype generated by its trailer, the film opened to decent numbers on its day 1, September 30. The reviews and praise that it piled up doubled up the numbers day 2, and again a major rise on day 3 was seen. The number dropped a little on the first Monday, but have picked up pace again on Tuesday.

The film did about Rs. 2.5 Crore net on day 1. And on day 2, the film did about Rs. 4.5 Crore. On day 3, the numbers went up even further and film collected a net of about Rs. 7.5 Crore, on its first Sunday. On day 4, the first Monday, the film collected about Rs. 4.5 Crore. On day 5, the film collected about Rs. 6.2 Crore. Overall net collection on the first five days is approximately Rs. 25 Crore net.

Day 1: Rs. 2.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 4.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 7.5 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 4.5 Crore

Day 5: Rs. 6.2 Crore (Early Estimates)

The film's cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda among others. The film's music has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, and Aravind Kashyap is the film's cinematographer.