Kantara Day 50 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Continues Successful Run

Rishab Shetty's film Kantara was released along with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 in only Kannada on September 30. Little did we know back then that this film is going to rewrite the records of the entire Kannada film industry and takes it to international acclaim after Yash's KGF 1 & 2. After 50 days, the film is continuing to run successfully in theatres all over the country.

Kantara was released amid low expectations. Following the reviews for it, Rishab Shetty's film has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The film became a massive success in all languages and minted money for its distributors and producers.